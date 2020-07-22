Former Motel Transformed Into Transitional Housing for Homeless Families, Individuals

A recently renovated building that was formerly a motel began to welcome homeless families and individuals to offer them temporary housing.

The former Super 8 motel in the Egger Highlands neighborhood will serve as a transitional space for people who are experiencing homelessness until they find permanent housing.

The facility offers 42 transitional housing rooms, a shared kitchen, administrative offices, laundry facilities, meeting and training rooms, outdoor patios, gardens and communal spaces that, for the time being due to the pandemic, may not be fully utilized.

“The recent rehabilitation of this motel presented us an opportunity to use it as a much-needed temporary shelter for families and children seeking safety and relief from the streets while they continue their search for a permanent home,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a statement.

The city council approved the purchase of the Palm Avenue building in July 2017.

In March, San Diego began to move families in homeless shelters to motel rooms to allow for proper social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Opening the Smart on Palm facility to families seeking shelter from COVID-19 is consistent with its mission of supporting and protecting vulnerable San Diegans,” City Attorney Mara Elliott said in a statement.

Public health guidelines will be mandated at the transitional housing to keep its residents safe during the pandemic, the city said.

Families or homeless individuals who would like to be considered for the shelter are asked to contact Alpha Project of San Diego at 619-542-1877 or via email. A comment can also be submitted through its website.