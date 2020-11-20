Drug trafficking

Former Mexican Cop Extradited to US, Accused of Running Drugs for Sinaloa Cartel

Ramon Santoyo-Cristobal, 44, of Mexico City, is charged with trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin from Mexico into the United States for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel

By City News Service

Close up of metal handcuffs
Andrew Brookes/Getty Images

A former Mexican federal police officer accused of trafficking drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel made his initial appearance in San Diego federal court Thursday on drug distribution, importation and money laundering charges.

Ramon Santoyo-Cristobal, 44, of Mexico City, also known as “Dr.
Wagner,” was extradited to the United States from Italy on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a grand jury returned an indictment against Santoyo-Cristobal in 2016 charging him with “participating in a long-running worldwide conspiracy to traffic substantial quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin from Mexico into the United States, as well as laundering millions of dollars of drug proceeds.”

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Deputies Ready to Enforce Purple Tier Curfew

San Diego County 1 min ago

1 Killed in Shooting in Unincorporated El Cajon

Santoyo-Cristobal remained on the lam for nearly three years before being arrested by Italian authorities in 2019, then contested extradition until an Italian court ordered his extradition this summer.

Santoyo-Cristobal arrived in San Diego on Wednesday and is next due in
court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

This article tagged under:

Drug traffickingMexicoMEXICO CITYSinaloa CartelRamon Santoyo-Cristobal
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us