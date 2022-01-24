Former Eastlake Little League World Series Star Dies in Car Crash

The South Bay is mourning the loss of a local athlete who died in a car crash this past weekend at the age of 21.

Micah Pietila-Wiggs was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck while traveling on Interstate 5 south and crashed into a concrete barrier just north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The San Diego County Medical Examiner said in a statement he was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time.



The Chula Vista native graduated from Eastlake High School in 2018 and was part of the Eastlake Little League World Series team in 2013. He was just 13-years old when he took the team from Chula Vista to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania -- to help them win the series in 2013.

The league released a somber statement following Pietila-Wiggs’ passing, in which they remembered him for his excellence.

“Micah was an instrumental part of the 2013 Eastlake Little League (ELL) World Series team,” the league said in a social media post on Sunday. “Micah continued to excel as an athlete beyond little league playing multiple sports. He received accolades for his athleticism and academic performance throughout high school.”

ELL added that its trophy case has been opened as a vigil site for mourners to pay their respects.

Following his high school graduation, Pietila-Wiggs attended the University of New Mexico, where he played baseball during the spring 2019 season.

Moments that led up to the crash remain under investigation.