Former civilian Navy employee pleads guilty to taking bribes from defense contractors

A former San Diego-based Navy civilian employee who prosecutors say took bribes in the form of free meals from defense contractors in exchange for helping them secure lucrative government contracts pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges Thursday.

Dawnell Parker, 54, of Athens, Alabama, who worked at the Naval Information Warfare Center in San Diego received "thousands of dollars in free meals" from restaurants like Ruth's Chris, De Medici Cucina and the University Club, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In return, she advocated on behalf for defense contractors seeking "millions of dollars in government contracts," prosecutors said.

Parker's plea agreement states that over the course of nearly four years, she and a co-worker took bribes from the president and CEO of a defense contractor based in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She and her co-worker also received bribes from another contractor that has offices in San Diego and Stafford, Virginia, the plea agreement states.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release announcing Parker's guilty plea did not name the contractors or Parker's co-worker, nor whether they are facing charges.

"Corruption in the defense procurement process wastes taxpayer dollars and undercuts public confidence in government," U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement. "The contracting process must be reliable and honest to ensure our service members receive the best possible support."