Chula Vista Police Department

Former Chula Vista Police Chief Remembered

CVPD officials said former Chief Richard Emerson passed away Friday after 40 years of law enforcement service

By NBC 7 Staff

CVPD

A former Chula Vista Police chief is being remembered for his hard work and dedication on the job.

CVPD officials said former Chief Richard Emerson passed away Friday after 40 years of law enforcement service, nearly 20 of them were in Chula Vista.

"Chief Emerson was a leader, a role model, a mentor, and he contributed to the success of so many that have been members of the Chula Vista Police Department," CVPD said in a statement.

In 1992, Chief Emerson was appointed as the 22nd chief of police in Chula Vista. During his tenure, he helped expand police programs while overseeing the construction of a new headquarters.

"Many of these programs were nationally recognized and became 'industry standards' for other law enforcement agencies," CVPD said.

Colleagues say Emerson was a proud motor officer who advocated for traffic safety.

He retired in 2009 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

