Former Chula Vista Police Chief Remembered

A former Chula Vista Police chief is being remembered for his hard work and dedication on the job.

CVPD officials said former Chief Richard Emerson passed away Friday after 40 years of law enforcement service, nearly 20 of them were in Chula Vista.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Chief Emerson was a leader, a role model, a mentor, and he contributed to the success of so many that have been members of the Chula Vista Police Department," CVPD said in a statement.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Chief Richard Emerson, who passed this past Friday. Please read our tribute to his legacy. #thinkchulavista #staysafecv pic.twitter.com/QxF1C7jCnl — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) April 4, 2021

In 1992, Chief Emerson was appointed as the 22nd chief of police in Chula Vista. During his tenure, he helped expand police programs while overseeing the construction of a new headquarters.

"Many of these programs were nationally recognized and became 'industry standards' for other law enforcement agencies," CVPD said.

Colleagues say Emerson was a proud motor officer who advocated for traffic safety.

He retired in 2009 and is survived by his wife and two sons.