For Phil Mickelson, It's a Family Affair at the 2021 US Open

As fans cheered, yelled and clapped for Phil Mickelson Thursday at the U.S. Open, his two biggest fans quietly made their way around the course, wrapped mostly in anonymity in the gallery, smiling and filling with pride every time "Lefty" started his back swing.

“You know you can’t even describe it," said Phil's mom Mary Mickelson, when asked what it means to have the opportunity once again to watch her son play in America's national championship in their hometown.

"We were so happy with the PGA Championship and then to think he’s here at home, we get to see him."

For Mary being on the course is much less stressful than watching from home on television.

"You don't have to sit at home and get so nervous, you know it’s nerve racking watching him."

Mary added her other son Tim, who just happens to be Phil's caddy, helps calm Phil down on the course and his presence on the bag gives the whole family peace, "Tim is so casual!"

When asked how cool it is to see the largest gallery of fans on the course following Tim and Phil?

Mary took a moment and said, "How cool is it? It’s beyond what you'd ever dream. What we’ve been through as parents you can't describe, it’s more than we ever imagined and to have both of them working together it’s the best.”

Phil Sr. kept a close eye on his oldest son, watching many of his shots through binoculars. Phil Sr. was asked if he's seen any good shots?

“I haven’t seen as many as I like, but he’s hitting the ball well and playing off the short grass is not bad.”

Mickelson didn't play his best golf in Thursday's first round, shooting a 75 (+4). The 51-year old 6-time major champion will have his work cut out for him to make the cut and play the weekend, but he'll have thousands of loud fans cheering him on and two very quiet fans who have a special place in his heart.