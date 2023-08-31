For 2nd day, fog delays flights in and out of San Diego

For a second day, dozens of arriving and departing flights were delayed Thursday at San Diego International Airport, the airport's website shows.

On Thursday, about 80 flights were delayed likely due to low fog, according to the flight tracking tool FlightAware. A similar weather pattern across the Western United States could affect travel over the Labor Day holiday weekend, FAA spokesperson Sam Ausby said.

Photos from viewers in downtown San Diego showed a thick layer of fog overtaking the skyline Thursday morning.

The delays were much more minimal than on Wednesday when more than 250 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Fog was the main factor Wednesday as well, but there were also several residual impacts from flight delays and cancelations due to Hurricane Idalia.

On Wednesday, the fog was so drastic, San Diego International Airport issued a ground delay in the afternoon, a spokesperson for San Diego International confirmed.

The FAA said there will be an uptick in travel for the holiday weekend. The impacts of now-Tropical Storm Idalia should not impact travelers, Ausby said.

You can check the status of flights arriving or departing from San Diego International Airport here.