Foot Patrols Step Up in Ocean Beach

In September 2019, San Diego Police said they added two officers dedicated to patrolling the Ocean Beach area on foot, each working 40 hours a week in the area. Some Ocean Beach residents told NBC 7 that they have recently been noticing a difference in the transient community.

In September of 2019, Western Division brought back the Ocean Beach Walking Team, with two officers assigned to the beach area patrolling from Ocean Beach's Dog Beach to Sunset Cliffs. This is in addition to the regularly assigned patrol officers to the Ocean Beach area. pic.twitter.com/bcfaRX0sHP — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 7, 2020

Resident Scott Martinez said he fell in love with the area so much he ditched his Long Beach home and moved to Ocean Beach.

In the past two years, he said what was once a community of people down on their luck living on the streets has turned into people living in beach restrooms and using drugs in public.

"I have seen the change myself. I would be kind of concerned to have friends and family down here. Going down to the seawall is not always a pleasant experience", Martinez explained.

Dustin Bagwell has lived on the streets for seven years and he's known in OB as a "Pretzel." Most of the time he hangs out playing music for locals and tourists walking along Newport.

On Tuesday he said he was confronted by harbor police who told him he couldn't keep his belongings on the sidewalk or the ground unless it was in a very small pile. He felt they should focus on the real issues in the community.

"The real problem is the meth addicts. They are mostly the people who are leaving messes," he said.