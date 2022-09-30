first alert forecast

Foggy Weather Expected Through Weekend, Temperatures Expected to Warm Up Next Week

By NBC 7 Staff

We'll be able to see foggy conditions continue through this weekend as temperatures are expected to warm up by next week, the National Weather Service said.

A marine layer will continue affecting the coast this weekend with widespread night and morning low clouds and fog, and limited clearing over coastal areas in the afternoon, the NWS said.

It will also be cooler through Sunday, with higher humidity. Temperatures will gradually warm back up throughout next week but are not expected to inch much above normal.

Here are your weekend forecast temperatures:

Saturday:
Coast: fog to sun – mid-70s
Inland: fog to sun – low 80s
Mountains: sunny – high 70s
Deserts: sunny – high 90s

Sunday:
Coast: fog to sun – mid-70s
Inland: fog to sun – low 80s
Mountains: sunny – low 80s
Deserts: sunny – high 90s

