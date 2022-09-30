Foggy Weather Expected Through Weekend, Temperatures Expected to Warm Up Next Week

We'll be able to see foggy conditions continue through this weekend as temperatures are expected to warm up by next week, the National Weather Service said.

A marine layer will continue affecting the coast this weekend with widespread night and morning low clouds and fog, and limited clearing over coastal areas in the afternoon, the NWS said.

The #marine layer has deepened up to 1300 feet and fog is more inland this morning with patchy drizzle #socal pic.twitter.com/5BG2NRwiWZ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 30, 2022

It will also be cooler through Sunday, with higher humidity. Temperatures will gradually warm back up throughout next week but are not expected to inch much above normal.

Here are your weekend forecast temperatures:

Saturday:

Coast: fog to sun – mid-70s

Inland: fog to sun – low 80s

Mountains: sunny – high 70s

Deserts: sunny – high 90s

Sunday:

Coast: fog to sun – mid-70s

Inland: fog to sun – low 80s

Mountains: sunny – low 80s

Deserts: sunny – high 90s