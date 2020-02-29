Flynn Leads Aztecs to Comeback Win at Nevada

If you're going to beat a team that's won 20 straight conference games at home in its own building you usually need more than one player to have a big night.

Unless, apparently, that player is Malachi Flynn.

San Diego State's junior guard put the Aztecs on his back with a career-high 36 points in a come-from-behind 83-76 win over Nevada in Reno. The Wolfpack led by nine at halftime and it would have been a whole lot worse had Flynn not been there.

Malachi scored 22 of the Aztecs' 36 points in the first half. After the break he got another 14 but his teammates finally chipped in. Fellow guard Jordan Schakel hit a trio of 3-pointers in a 4-minute span to help the turnaround. After Flynn made a 3-pointer and forward Yanni Wetzel hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 66-65 the Aztecs took the lead for good.

Flynn found guard K.J. Feagin for a 3-points, one of Malachi's five assists, and San Diego State pulled away from there. If there was any doubt that Flynn was going to be the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year before this game there is exactly zero doubt now.

SDSU finishes the regular season 28-1 (17-1 in conference). Their next game will be on Thursday in Las Vegas in the MWC Tournament against an opponent that will be determined the night before.