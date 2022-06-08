Flying Tesla Kills Woman in Kearny Mesa

San Diego police are investigating a deadly accident in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday morning, during which, they say, a man driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit and killed a woman walking on Convoy Street.

The driver went flying during the crash, then plowed into a pedestrian on the sidewalk near Othello Avenue and taking out a no-parking sign before the Tesla came to a crashing stop in the drive-thru of a KFC, losing one of his wheels in the wreck.

Police said the 39-year-old driver, Frank Shoaf, admitted to running the light, hitting a dip, then going airborne before coming down and hitting that pedestrian.

Julio Lizarraga witnessed the incident and called 911 after trying to help the driver out of the Tesla before police arrested him.

"I was trying to open the door but the doors were jammed, and the guy looked like he was lost," Lizarraga said, adding that the victim "wasn't breathing when I went back to [her]. It looked like [she] wasn't breathing, and after five minutes, [she]

Shoaf faces multiple charges, includuing gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury. He is being held on 100,000 bail, pending a bail hearing.

Shoaf is due in court in downtown San Diego on Thursday.