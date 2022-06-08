Tesla

Flying Tesla Kills Woman in Kearny Mesa

Police said the 39-year-old Tesla driver, Frank Shoaf, admitted to running the light, hitting a dip, then going airborne before coming down and hitting the pedestrian

By Omari Fleming and Eric S. Page

A shot of the Tesla after the crash in Kearny Mesa
OnScene TV

San Diego police are investigating a deadly accident in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday morning, during which, they say, a man driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit and killed a woman walking on Convoy Street.

The driver went flying during the crash, then plowed into a pedestrian on the sidewalk near Othello Avenue and taking out a no-parking sign before the Tesla came to a crashing stop in the drive-thru of a KFC, losing one of his wheels in the wreck.

Frank Shoaf being taken into custody after the crash. Photo by OnScene TV

Police said the 39-year-old driver, Frank Shoaf, admitted to running the light, hitting a dip, then going airborne before coming down and hitting that pedestrian.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Julio Lizarraga witnessed the incident and called 911 after trying to help the driver out of the Tesla before police arrested him.

San Diego Fire-Rescue helped three people escape from a Tesla stuck on top of an ambulance after going over an embankment.

"I was trying to open the door but the doors were jammed, and the guy looked like he was lost," Lizarraga said, adding that the victim "wasn't breathing when I went back to [her]. It looked like [she] wasn't breathing, and after five minutes, [she]

Local

San Diego 41 mins ago

Where to Cool Off: San Diego County Opens Cool Zones

Electric Cars 1 hour ago

San Diegans Going Electric Amid Spiking Gas Prices

Shoaf faces multiple charges, includuing gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury. He is being held on 100,000 bail, pending a bail hearing.

Shoaf is due in court in downtown San Diego on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

TeslaKearny Mesa
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us