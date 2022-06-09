Flying Tesla Driver Was ‘Huffing,' Asked for ‘Hit' After Crash That Killed Woman in Kearny Mesa: Police

A Tesla driver police said was driving when his car went airborne and killed a woman out walking in Kearny Mesa was in court Thursday afternoon for an arraignment.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Frank Shoaf ran a red light and hit and killed the woman. who has not yet been identified by police, while she was near Convoy Street Tuesday morning.

Police said the 39-year-old driver, Frank Shoaf, admitted to running the light, hitting a dip, then going airborne before coming down and hitting the pedestrian

The Tesla plowed into the woman on the sidewalk near Othello Avenue and took out a no-parking sign before coming to a crashing stop in the drive-thru of a KFC, losing one of his wheels in the wreck.

Police said on Tuesday that Shoaf admitted running the light, hitting a dip, then going airborne before coming down and hitting that pedestrian.

In court Thursday, investigators said Shoaf failed a field sobriety test after the incident and admitted to "huffing" — which is when someone inhales products such as paint for a recreational high — prior to the crash. Police said he asked for “another hit” while on scene after the crash.

According to prosecutors, Shoaf works as an Uber driver and has no criminal history prior to Tuesday's incident.

Julio Lizarraga witnessed the incident and called 911 after trying to help Shoaf out of the Tesla before police arrested him.

"I was trying to open the door but the doors were jammed, and the guy looked like he was lost," Lizarraga said, adding that the victim "wasn't breathing when I went back to [her]. It looked like [she] wasn't breathing, and after five minutes, [she] started moving and breathing again."

Shoaf faces multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury. The court has issued a provisional order of no bail, though he has a bail review hearing is scheduled for June 22.

Shoaf is also due back in court in downtown San Diego on June 17 for a readiness hearing.