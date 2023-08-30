Flying into or out of San Diego International Airport? Here's why your flight might be delayed

Scores of arriving and departing flights were delayed at San Diego International Airport on Wednesday, the airport's website shows.

San Diego International Airport's website shows multiple delays on Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.

In parts of the Southeast and Florida, hundreds of flights were canceled and delayed Wednesday evening due to Hurricane Idalia. But in San Diego, the Federal Aviation Administration says flights were being delayed because of low clouds and fog.

"The only other airport that's having any type of issues right now, and it's only going to last for the next few hours, is San Diego. They still have some low clouds, low visibility, which is impacting arrivals into their airport, so you can expect a travel delay for the next few hours," Walter Williams, national traffic management officer at the FAA Command Center, said in a travel update posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, at 1:14 p.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Travelers, here's the latest on how #Idalia could cause delays in parts of the Southeast and Florida this evening, as we reroute flights safely around the storm. Tomorrow will be the busiest travel day of #LaborDay weekend. Monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. #FAAWeatherSquad pic.twitter.com/oZFyuGyCqo — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 30, 2023

A spokesperson for San Diego International told NBC 7 confirmed that the airport had a ground delay around midday Wednesday because of fog and that it is expected to be over by 3 p.m.

Although millions of people are expected to travel soon for Labor Day weekend, the FAA said the hurricane should not impact those who are choosing to fly.

"With the tropical storm moving out into the Atlantic Ocean, we're not expecting any major impacts, other than maybe some low clouds in the Northeast," Williams said.

You can check the status of flights arriving or departing from San Diego International Airport here.

This story will be updated with the latest information.