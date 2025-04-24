Flying car slams into RV in La Mesa; two suspects fled hit-and-run: LMPD

Authorities are searching for a driver who crashed into a parked RV in La Mesa earlier Thursday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Pasadena Avenue near Spring Street, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

La Mesa police Lt. Matt Conlon told NBC 7 on Thursday morning that his department was first notified about the crash when 911 operators got a notification from a cell phone company that has an alert system to notify first responders when a person with one of their phones is involved in a collision.

When police arrived, they found a 2017 Infiniti sedan, which had gone down an embankment before becoming airborned and striking the roof of the house and eventually coming to rest inside the back end of the RV.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A man who lives in the home said he was asleep in bed when the car hit the house. He said nobody was hurt in the house. Traces of blood, however, were visible on the driver-side door of the Infiniti. Conlon said witnesses had told investigators that two people fled the scene on foot.

The driver was at large, police said. Conlon said the vehicle is registered in Phoenix.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the crash to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

With reporting by NBC 7's Dana Williams — Ed.