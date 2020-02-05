Flu Deaths Increase in San Diego County, Cases Decline: HHSA

What to Know Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness: 8% of all visits

Total influenza deaths to date: 50 (compared to 24 at this time last season)

Total lab-confirmed cases last week: 1,702 (compared to 1,884 the previous week)

Eleven additional deaths were reported in San Diego last week, bringing the season's total to 50, the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Wednesday.

The ages of the new flu deaths ranged from 53 to 80 years of age. They all had underlying medical conditions, HHSA said.

The number of new lab-confirmed influenza cases dropped last week. A total of 1,702 cases were reported last week, compared to 1,884 the previous week, HHSA said.

“Of the 11 influenza deaths reported last week, only two occurred last week,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The fact that flu cases continued to decline could be a sign that influenza has peaked in San Diego. However, influenza cases are reported year-round and we could see case increases in the weeks to come.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year especially pregnant women, those with chronic medical conditions, and people aged 65 years and older.

In addition to getting vaccinated, the CDC recommends people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Use hand sanitizers

Stay away from sick people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean commonly touched surfaces

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others

To receive a flu shot, click here to find a location near you.