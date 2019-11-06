County Confirms Third Flu-Related Death This Season

An 80-year-old San Diego man has died due to complications with the flu, marking the third flu-related death of the season, the County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed Wednesday.

The department said the man died on Nov. 1. He had underlying medical conditions, the County Health and Human Services Agency added.

“Influenza can be deadly, especially for those with underlying medical conditions,” said County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten.

During the week of Oct. 28, the county confirmed 58 cases of the flu. The number of patients was up from 30 confirmed cases the previous week.

So far this season, 420 flu cases have been reported throughout the county – nearly tripled from the 157 confirmed cases at the same time last year.

The 80-year-old man’s death marked the third flu-related death this season, which was up from one death during this time the season prior, the County Health and Human Services Agency said.

A Chula Vista man in his 70s was the first person to die due to complications with the flu this season back in August.

“The higher number of cases is an indication that influenza activity is increasing in the region,” Wooten said. “If you have not gotten a flu shot, do it now. The vaccine is here and readily available.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said everyone six months and older should receive a flu shot. If you have a chronic medical condition like asthma or diabetes, are pregnant, or over the age of 65, the county said flu vaccines are “especially important.”

After the flu shot, it takes two weeks for the immunity to develop, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

To further decrease chances of catching the flu, the county recommends the following:

Washing your hands

Using hand sanitizer

Keeping a distance from people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

To receive a flu shot, click here to find the best location near you.