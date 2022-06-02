Flu Continues Late-Season Surge in San Diego County

What to Know

According to county figures, 205 cases of influenza were reported in San Diego last week alone, to put it in context; at this same time, on average, only 27 cases are identified.

"Now, with the loosening of sanitary measures and almost the end of the use of masks, we are seeing an increase in cases of influenza," said José Ángel Regla, a doctor in virology.

There are already 3,274 total cases of influenza reported in San Diego County this season, compared to 830 cases during the same period in 2021.

What experts call a late peak for this time of year.

"It is a seasonal virus that usually appears from the months of October to January and February," Regla added.

While it's not virus season, health officials said the same precautions used for the coronavirus also help prevent the flu.

"Vaccination is the first defense, the second is avoiding attending crowded places, and continuing to wear masks as much as possible," Regla added.

The symptoms of influenza are similar to those of COVID-19, according to the doctor in virology, the patient may experience fever, sore throat and discomfort of the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone over 6 months of age get a flu shot every year, and health experts say they can get the COVID-19 flu at the same time.

After the flu shot, it takes two weeks for the immunity to develop, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

To further decrease the chances of catching the flu, the county recommends the following:

Washing your hands

Using hand sanitizer

Keeping a distance from people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

To receive a flu shot, click here to find the best location near you.