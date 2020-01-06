Flu Cases Spike Across San Diego County

A rise in influenza-like illnesses in San Diego County coincides with a spike in Nationwide flu cases reported during the final week of the year.

In California, eight people died from the flu between Christmas and New Year's Day, according to the California Department of Public Health (DPH), and flu cases, hospitalizations and flu deaths are all higher than anticipated this season.

Doctors in San Diego told NBC 7 they are seeing more than the average number of flu cases, and the County Department of Public Health is also seeing an increase of emergency department visits for influenza-like illness.

“We’re definitely seeing more than the average number of flu cases this year so if you feel your child is sick and could be evaluated in an urgent care that’s a better option,” said Dr. Seema Shah of Rady Children’s Hospital. “Reserve coming to the ER if your child is very sick appearing or dehydrated.”

Flu numbers are already higher than they were this time last year, according to Dr. Shah, the Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Rady Children's Hospital.

“We’re seeing both influenza A and B, and we’re seeing more B than we usually do,” explained Dr. Shah.

San Diego County's Health department has reported 10 flu deaths this season. The most recent being two men in their 70's who had underlying medical conditions.

“What we’re doing to stay is healthy is we're washing our hands, we're staying in and we're not really surrounding ourselves with too many people or other kids and eating healthy,” said San Diego resident Corayma Campuzano.