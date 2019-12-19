flu season

Flu Cases Spike 70% This Week in San Diego County

The spike is a sign that flu activity is increasing in San Diego County

By David Jones

Flu vaccine being drawn from a vial into a syringe.
AP

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The number of influenza cases reported in San Diego County rose by nearly 70 percent last week, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

A total of 489 flu cases were reported last week, up from the 291 influenza cases that were recorded the previous week.

To date, 1,709 flu cases were reported in the county this year, compared to the 932 that were reported at this time in 2018.

Local

San Diego County 29 mins ago

San Diego Region Sees Rise in Unintentional Fentanyl Deaths

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department 1 hour ago

Fireworks in Garage Explode as Crews Battle House Fire in Nestor

The spike is a sign that flu activity is increasing in the region.

County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten says getting vaccinated for the flu is especially important around the holidays. She says at this time of year, the risk of getting sick increases because people stay indoors and gather in large groups.

Wooten urged residents 6 months and older to get their flu shot, especially those with chronic medical conditions, those that are pregnant and those over 65 years old.

It takes at least two weeks for a person's body to build up an immunity to the shot.

In addition to vaccination, the CDC also recommends you:

  • Wash your wands thoroughly and often
  • Use sanitizer
  • Stay away from sick people
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Clean commonly touched surfaces
  • If your sick, stay home and away from others

You can get a flu vaccination at doctor's offices and retail pharmacies. You can also go to the County Public Health Center to get vaccinated if you're uninsured. Visit www.sdiz.org or call 211 San Diego for a list of locations.

This article tagged under:

flu seasonSan Diego Countyfluhealthinfluenza
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us