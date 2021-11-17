Flu Cases Outpace Last Season's Cases: County

Flu cases continue to outpace last season's numbers, county health officials reported Wednesday.

So far, 35 flu cases have been reported locally this year, compared to 25 this time last year, County Health and Human Services Agency reported. In the last week, 28 cases were reported, compared to seven in the same week last year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Get vaccinated now to avoid getting sick later and spreading the flu virus to others,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “Especially the elderly, young children, pregnant women, those with chronic diseases, and people with compromised immune systems should get vaccinated as they are at a higher risk of developing complications from the flu.”

For the week ending on Nov. 13, the Influenza Watch weekly report shows the following:

Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness: 3% of all visits (compared to 3% the previous week)

Lab-confirmed influenza cases for the week: 28 (compared to 30 the previous week)

Total influenza deaths to date: 0 (compared to 0 at this time last season)

Total lab-confirmed cases to date: 315 (compared to 25 last season)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

The following groups are more likely to get seriously sick from the flu:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control.

Pregnant women

People aged 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

In 2020, a total of 848 influenza cases were reported in San Diego, including two deaths. In 2019, more than 20,700 flu cases were reported and a total of 108 San Diegans died from influenza.

Flu Vaccination Sites Around the County

San Diegans can get the flu vaccine at doctor's offices and retail pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no health care coverage can get vaccinated at one of the county's six public health care centers or a local community clinic.

For more information about flu vaccine locations in the county, click here.