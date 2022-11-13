Flu Cases Growing in San Diego County, Some Hospitals Treating Patients in Overflow Tents

Due to the uptick in reported influenza cases, along with the spread of RSV and COVID-19, some hospitals around the county are using overflow tents to treat patients.

Emergency department visits for influenza-like illnesses are at 9% of all visits compared to 7% the previous week, according to San Diego County data.

Influenza cases are now being reported just as much as the amount of COVID-19 cases in November, according to the latest County data.

Dr. Paul Schalch Lepe says it has been a much earlier peak for the flu season, this coupled with the rising RSV cases and the continued spread of COVID-19.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We're very busy, we're seeing a lot of the symptoms of course related to all these respiratory infections and as you know, there's a lot of overlap with these symptoms," explained Dr. Schalch Lepe.

In addition to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Scripps Health and UC San Diego Health are also adding overflow tents to their hospitals.

"I think it's all preventative, I don't think we're at that level yet, but it's good that those measures are being taken," said Schalch Lepe.

Thanksgiving is 2 weeks away and it takes about 2 weeks after COVID-19 and flu vaccination for the body to develop sufficient immunity. Keep yourself and loved ones healthy and safe: Get your vaccinations before the holidays. ➡️ https://t.co/bwEcaiPzlW pic.twitter.com/prd5luNHQG — Sharp HealthCare (@sharphealthcare) November 11, 2022

Scripps Health says their overflow tents have been set up throughout the pandemic and used periodically as needed.

County data shows that more residents are getting the flu shot and the recommendation to do so by health professionals remains urgent.

"It's definitely effective and people are definitely encouraged to get it [flu shot] as soon as possible," said Schalch Lepe. "The flu vaccine will always confer a level of protection even if it's not perfect and even if you do end up getting the flu, your symptoms will be a lot milder."