A kaleidoscope of events, from concerts to yoga, up the joy at The Flower Fields

What to Know The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Village

Open daily through Mother's Day 2025 (Sunday, May 11)

$27 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Some events, like Morning Sculpt Yoga, are separately ticketed; visit the event you're interested in to review all of the details

"Glass in Flight," a new outdoor exhibit, is on view during the 2025 season, too

CARLBAD'S COLORFUL WONDERLAND, The Flower Fields, are, yes, very much about the flowers. These blossoms are in the very name of the famous alfresco attraction, and stopping by the rolling swath of splendor in the springtime solely for some flower-based beauty is what many fans do. But other people like some fun times with their flower times, and to help achieve their glad-hearted goals they arrive on a day when something special is afoot. The thing is, of course, that there are several special things afoot on the attraction's calendar, which stretches from March 1 through Mother's Day each year, and while the choices are plentiful, planning ahead of time is always wise, as some happenings can book up in advance.

THE 2025 SEASONAL ROLL-OUT? It's only started, so there is time if you'd like to join a Golden Hour Pilates session or savor live music near all of those spectacular Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms. The Sunset Wine Tasting & Music is a long-running series at the destination, and there are a few dates to consider each season, while the Sunset Meditation & Sound Healing taps into the spot's lovely and relaxing atmosphere. Flower Crown Workshops are adding an ethereal touch to the roster, while Mariachi Serenata is in the spotlight on Mother's Day Eve, should you want to spend the final Saturday of the 2025 season among the celebrated flowers.

BOOK YOUR SPOTS, FLOWER FANS: For the full schedule, ticket information, and flowery fun, visit this page. Oh yes: A new exhibit full of jewel-like insects is adding ebullience to The Flower Fields this season; flutter by soon to catch it.