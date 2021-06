A series of water main breaks flooded a portion of Naval Base San Diego on Wednesday, forcing one of its gates to close.

Naval Base officials said they were responding to the flooding that could impact traffic both on base and on Harbor Drive. It was unclear what caused the water main breaks or how many pipes were affected.

As a result to the flooding, Gate 7 at Harbor Drive and Vesta Street was closed.

No other information was available.