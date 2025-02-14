Flooding, downed trees left behind as storm clears from San Diego

A winter storm is moving out of the San Diego area Friday but brought much-needed rainfall and gusty winds that led to some flooding and downed trees.

As of late morning, the most powerful storm of the season had dropped anywhere from a tenth of an inch to nearly three inches of rain across the county over its three-day stay over the region.

The strongest effects from the storm came overnight into Friday when blustery wind gusts were around 50 mph and rainfall rates in some areas were as high as three-quarters of an inch per hour, according to NBC 7 Meteorologists.

A flood watch was in effect at the time but heavy rain in North County caused some minor flooding that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory that impacted Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Poway, Ramona, Del Mar, Valley Center, Julian and Tierrasanta until midnight.

The Escondido Creek started flowing over Country Club Drive in Harmony Grove in unincorporated Escondido Thursday morning, but the road was too deep to cross by nighttime. Closed road signs were put up, impacting hundreds of families who rely on that road to come and go from their homes. One Amazon delivery driver wasn't able to pass through at all.

Road closed signs behind an Amazon delivery truck unable to pass through Country Club Drive in Harmony Grove during a storm on Feb. 13, 2025.

Two areas that are oft flooded amid heavy rain were also temporarily shut down at the storm's peak: The San Diego River in the Mission Valley area flooded blocking some roadways near the Fashion Valley Mall and the on-ramp to eastbound state Route 78 at El Camino Real was also blocked off as water filled the roadway.

And, as the sun came up on Friday, CalTrans crews were working to contain flooding near the northbound Interstate 5 entrance at C street near 17th Avenue. The road was blocked and crews could be seen working in at least calf-deep water.

NBC 7 Flooding at C Street near 17th Avenue and the onramp to northbound I-5 after heavy rains on Feb. 14, 2025.

Gusty winds also knocked down large tree limbs that blocked roadways in Vista and Rancho Penasquitos.

The storm, which began moving over the drought-parched region on Tuesday, prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory effective through 4 a.m. Saturday for local highland and desert communities.

The storm also has already delivered winds reaching speeds of 25 to 30 mph along the coast and across the inland valleys, and as high as 54 mph in the area of Mount Laguna, according to meteorologists.

Residents can report weather-related problems, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911, officials noted.

On Friday, the rainfall is expected to weaken and become increasingly intermittent before dwindling away entirely late in the evening, the NWS advised. Fair conditions will return Saturday and prevail into much of next week, with average or slightly higher maximum temperatures for this time of year, forecasters said.

