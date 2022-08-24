Flood Watch in Effect for Parts of San Diego County Ahead of Anticipated Thunderstorm

Far East and North County residents will want to prepare for heavy rain as anticipated inclement weather is expected to bring the chance of flooding with it.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for San Diego County mountains and deserts from 12 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening. NWS said monsoonal moisture will lead to thunderstorms in the impacted areas.

⛈️ A Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains and deserts from noon today - Thu evening. Monsoonal moisture will lead to heavy t-storms, especially this afternoon. Any storm that develops will be capable of producing torrential downpours and frequent lightning.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/jiUe1M0N7q — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 24, 2022

“Some of this rain could be heavy and that would lead to possible flooding, runoff, and we could have some issues in the mountain and desert areas,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast.

According to Parveen, wet weather for mountain areas will likely begin to develop some time after lunch. Those who live in the mentioned areas should brace for floods, in case.

“Two days here, we’re going to see the mountain and desert storm chances.”

While these areas face thunderstorms, the coast and inland communities will be met with milder conditions that include mostly sunny skies to partial clouding.