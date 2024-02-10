Sunday (Feb.11) is the last day for San Diegans impacted by the floods to receive assistance in person at the Mountainview Community Center. The City of San Diego set up a local assistance center there about a week ago to help people with a multitude of services.

But starting Feb. 12, the center will be closing its doors. The City of San Diego told NBC 7 that the services will continue to be offered virtually through the city's website.

"Many of the resources will be linked there and will be available there for the public to get assistance. Those who might need assistance with internet access or maybe they're just not as technologically-savvy can go to the Mountain View Beckwourth Library and they will have staff there that can assist with internet usage as well as some resources there like toiletries or hygiene kits," said Benny Cartwright, a supervising public information officer with the city.

According to the city, hundreds of people have walked through the doors of the Mountain View Community Center over the past week. The one common thread is that most people have nowhere to go after losing their home in the flood.

"Just all of a sudden the water started rising and it was just so fast that it was too late. There was nothing no one could do," said Donna Parker, whose Encanto home was damaged in the flood.

Parker has been staying in a hotel for the past couple of days, but now she doesn't know what comes next.

"It's been a nightmare, I mean my daughter's asleep in the car right now. It's been … a real struggle," said Parker.

The City of San Diego is accepting donations for flood victims through the San Diego Foundation. Donation drop off will also resume at the Mountain View Library on Tuesday.