Fletcher, Gonzalez to Quarantine After ‘Close Contact' With Positive COVID-19 Case

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez will quarantine for 14 days after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The local leaders, who married in 2017, said they were notified Thursday that they had been in "close contact" with someone with the virus.

In a joint statement, the pair said they both had tested negative and show no symptoms but would quarantine anyway to follow the county's recommendations for those considered close contacts of a positive case.

"As we see increases in positive cases, outbreaks & hospitalizations due to COVID19, we all face higher potential for exposure & continue to encourage everyone to take seriously the risks associated with COVID & need for us all to follow the public health guidance," the joint statement read, in part.

Fletcher, who represents San Diego County's 4th District, has become a spokesperson for the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic, joining public health officials nearly every day for the last four months to brief the public on the disease's impact on the region.

Assemblymember Gonzalez represents constituents in South Bay's District 8.

No other information was provided on who the positive individual was or what type of contact Gonzalez or Fletcher had with the individual.