Fleet Science Center holds celebration despite unexpected federal funding cuts

The continued confusion over President Trump's tariffs and even more federal funding cuts hit close to home, this weekend.

The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park had a $3.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation unexpectedly terminated. It was earmarked for education programs in Southeast San Diego. The Trump Administration also cut a $100,000 event grant that covered the Fleet's Celebration of Science, Saturday. The event honoring the NSF's 75th anniversary was held anyway.

“Science is our most powerful tool for understanding and helping shape our world creating and imagining a new future and making that future real. We’re not going to stop doing that just because some funding dries up or someone says we should be doing something else," said Steve Snyder, President and CEO.

Snyder supported holding the event anyway, charging families a greatly reduced price to enter.

Yasser and Asmas Quzz brought their two young children to enjoy exhibits and support for the center in its celebration.

“Kids are naturally very curious and it’s really important for them to understand the science behind things at a young age because it really stimulates their mind," said the father of Halima, 3, and Amin, 1.

“This is not the news we hoped to share,” said Dr. Mwenda Kudumu Biggs, Vice President of Community Service and Engagement at the Fleet Science Center. “But the Fleet and our grant partners remain committed to working together to connect everyone in our community to the power of science."

According to Snyder, the Fleet will continue to find other funding and additional private donors for future plans. That includes a $5.6 million renovation project scheduled to begin in the fall that will provide 25% more exhibit space while still maintaining the center's current footprint.