Fleeing teen driver kills man in Escondido crash, police say

A 60-year-old Encinitas man was killed after a teen driver fleeing police rear-ended the man's car in Escondido, authorities said Saturday.

The 17-year-old was driving a white Dodge Charger and almost hit a patrol car head-on after leaving a large house party in a neighborhood north of Kit Carson Park around 10:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Another officer saw the teen driver speeding south on Via Ranch Parkway toward Interstate 15 a few minutes later and attempted to stop him. The driver ran a red light, accelerated to over 100 mph and crashed into the victim's vehicle on Via Rancho Parkway near Lomas Serenas Drive, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect, an Escondido resident, fled again on foot, but officers arrested him.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He faces charges of vehicular homicide, evading police and driving under the influence, police said.

Authorities are also investigating the host of the party for providing alcohol to minors.

This story will be updated with the latest details.