A flatbed semi truck carrying hay bales overturned on northbound Interstate 15 south if Interstate 8 Tuesday morning causing hours-long lane closures.

The truck overturned near the right-hand shoulder of the freeway shortly before 11 a.m. spilling hay bales onto the roadway.

Traffic was forced to squeeze through just one lane to pass the crash.

By 3:45 p.m. there was still traffic backup nearly reaching El Cajon Boulevard.