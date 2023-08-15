Flash-flood warning issued for portions of East County

San Diego County, CA

* Until 615 PM PDT.



* At 415 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.



HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.



SOURCE...Radar.



IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.



Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Julian, Hwy 78 Between S2

Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Ranchita

Hwy 79 Between Julian And Lake Cuyamaca, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita

And Borrego Springs, Hwy S1 Between Lake Cuyamaca And MountLaguna, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flash Flood Warning including Julian CA until 6:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/n4XH7sNvqv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 15, 2023

In addition, an extreme heat advisory has been issued through Thursday for the San Diego County mountains. Residents are being urged to stay inside or shaded areas. Drink lots of water.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The National Weather Service warns that hot conditions up to 98 degrees will be present from noon Tuesday until Thursday at 8 p.m.