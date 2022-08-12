Flash Flood Warning Issued for Northeastern San Diego County as Humidity Increases

Northeastern San Diego County is under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Friday night, according to the San Diego County Emergency Site.

Life-threatening flash flooding is expected to begin shortly from heavy rain, the county wrote around 5 p.m. Friday.

Never drive your vehicle into flood roadways. Always turn the car around and drive away from the flooding.

The warning mostly affects those between the towns of Warner Springs, Borrego Springs and Julian, a population of about 352, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

Flash Flood Warning including San Diego County, CA until 8:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/ULvWYJNzya — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 12, 2022

Chances of monsoon thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts could increase on Saturday to 50 to 60% as moisture levels pick up, the NWS added.

In addition to flash flooding, strong winds and small hail could take place, the NWS said.

For the deserts, there is about a 20 to 30% chance of rainfall; about 15 to 20% in the valleys; and about 5 to 10% chance along the coasts.

Inland conditions will continue to be humid and heated.