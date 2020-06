Flames tore through a home in El Cajon Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. at a home on Via Elisa off Greenfield Drive. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters are battling a blaze that tore through a home in El Cajon. https://t.co/FZ2SrAaa0B pic.twitter.com/x8OEfshQOW — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) June 10, 2020

Astounding. Check out this is house fire on Via Elisa in El Cajon right now. We’ll have latest on #nbc7 News at 4 and https://t.co/ylvk5rP6Vf. pic.twitter.com/IP8QagfE4E — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) June 10, 2020

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story