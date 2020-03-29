Five San Diego Food Handlers Test Positive for COVID-19

San Diego County health officials Sunday said five food handlers have tested positive for COVID-19 -- four restaurant employees and a grocery store employee in Escondido.

There was no further information about the four restaurant workers but the grocery store employee works at the Albertsons on W. Valley Parkway in Escondido.

The individual has not worked at the store since March 24, Albertsons said.

"The store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, last night, we conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection with guidance from third-party sanitation experts," an Albertsons spokesperson told NBC 7 on Saturday.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Albertsons did the right thing by closing, alerting county environmental health officials, following sanitation protocols, and then reopening to customers.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher comments on the Escondido Albertsons after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

"If you have a sick worker, they must stay home," Fletcher said, urging employers to call (858) 505-6814 to report any sick workers.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county's medical director of epidemiology, said co-workers of the Albertsons employee who display any symptoms of the coronavirus infection will be sent home, but there were no tests pending in this case.

Health officials also stressed that there is no evidence of COVID-19 association with food, citing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Fletcher also said that the county is increasing inspections of the many food facilities in the region.

As for Albertsons, they said, "The store will remain open, and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process in every department."

