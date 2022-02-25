Five Adults, Three Children Die in a House Fire in Tijuana

Eight people died Thursday morning after a fire swept through four homes in Tijuana, the Tijuana Fire Department said.

According to the agency, the fire was reported at 8 a.m. in the Tecolote neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire. After quelling the flames, they found at least five dead and began the search for three missing people were found moments later.

Authorities confirmed that five adults and three children died in the fire.

The three people who survived were a 56-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.

Four fire stations, Civil Protection, the municipal police, the Red Cross of Tijuana, UMAS and the delegation of San Antonio de Los Buenos and Sánchez Taboada responded to the incident.