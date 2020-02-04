LITTLE ITALY

‘Fishy Situation’: Truck Spills Tuna on Streets of Little Italy

The sight of fish out of water along India Street was certainly enough to turn heads Tuesday morning

By Monica Garske

A truck spilled a large haul of fresh tuna on India Street in Little Italy Tuesday morning.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department stumbled upon a downright “fishy” incident Tuesday morning: a truck spilled a large load of fresh tuna on the road in Little Italy.

The SDPD posted two photos of the tuna spill just after 6:30 a.m. The fish could be seen lying along India Street, with chunks of ice scattered next to the tuna. Officers blocked off parts of the street while crews assessed the situation.

The sight of fish out of water was certainly enough to turn some heads during the early-morning commute.

Police told NBC 7 the spill was just an accident and was cleaned up quickly. There’s no word on where the truck was headed with the fresh catches.

