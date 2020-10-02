First Week Back to Campus for Elementary School Students in Carlsbad

Five days and counting.

It was the first full week of in-person learning for some elementary school students in the Carlsbad Unified School District.

“It was a great week to have the kids back and the energy is just what I needed,” said Kimberly Fuentes, principal of Sunset Hill Elementary School.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

The first group of kindergarten through second-grade students go to campus for in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays. The second group goes Thursdays and Fridays.

“Having the kids back on campus and the smiles and excitement they show when I ask the kids how’s your school? ‘Great. They're excited to be here'," Fuentes said.

The usual safety precautions, social distancing masks, and handwashing stations are in place. Fuentes said she spoke with a kindergarten teacher who was in awe of how great the kindergarteners are doing.

“They need reminders, we all need redirection, but even our littlest, they’re following the routines and they understand the expectations," she said.

Next Monday, third through fifth graders will be back on campus, also at staggered times.

“We know we have to be flexible and we’re going to go through many iterations of our procedures so next week when we have more of a full campus, I think we will see those little things we need to tweak and adjust …and our parents will work with us on that.”