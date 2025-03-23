FIRST Robotics competition is a battle for the best built by high school students

The floor of the Lion Tree Arena at UC San Diego became a workspace and provided the performance pits for 51 teams competing in the regional tournament.

“We have an elevator system," said Demetrio Garza, 18, one of the supervising seniors on the Steel Stingers team from Lincoln High School. They built a 113 lbs. robot made of aluminum, poly carbonate plastic and other materials created on a 3D printer.

“Success for me, it’s honestly just in building the robot. Seeing the robot working, and having fun here," he said.

The student teams and their engineering and technical mentors competed showing their skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Only the top four teams will advance to the International FIRST Championships to be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas next month.

Teams have worked much of the school year preparing to compete in the FIRST robotics tournament.

FIRST is the acronym For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. It’s an international organization creating a community for young people to improve their futures.

“(Our competition produces) problem solvers and critical thinkers who are able to collaborate in teams. Those teams are learning how to tackle the challenges and problems that we have in our world today," said David Berggren, FIRST Robotics Regional Director.

Lizbeth Covarrubias,17, is the lead programmer and drive coach for the Steel Stingers. She just joined the team last year knowing very little about how to build a robot.

"But then I saw computer programming," she said, "I thought this is interesting. I didn’t know anything about it. I really like learning more.”

While only a handful of the teams will advance, they are already winners. Finding hope in a world where, at the moment, their education is being challenged across the country.

“it’s a bit troublesome to me. Obviously, I want to go to college. It's something my parents couldn’t do. I want to take the opportunity to make something better," Demetrio Garza said.