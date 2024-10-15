First-responders make grisly discovery after female hit by train in Gaslamp Quarter

It's no secret that EMT's and paramedics have one of the toughest jobs out there, but even for them, some days are worse than others.

When an ambulance called out to Harbor Drive and 5th Avenue pulled up last night a little after 10 p.m., the first-responders knew somebody or some people had been hit by a train.

Very quickly, they discovered that there was only one female victim, and her leg had been badly injured when the train ran over her. The original reporting party had told 911 operators that five people had been injured, but that report was wrong.

Police told NBC 7 on Monday night that the victim had no ID on her when she was struck by the train.

Traffic was shut down in the area while investigators worked the scene. The victim survived her injury and was taken to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.