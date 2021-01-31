First North County Vaccination Super Station Opens at Cal State San Marcos

The County of San Diego opened the region's third vaccination super station on Saturday in San Marcos. The first in North County.

The vaccination site opened at the Cal State San Marcos Sports Center, 103 Campus View Dr, San Marcos, CA 92078. It will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said the vaccine site is the first county-run super station. County locations are managed using MyTurn.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccination.

The county says the site is expected to vaccinate 250 to 1,000 people per day and then build up to 5,000 vaccines daily, depending on the number of vaccines available.

"One thing I want to point out is the line of people here already to get the vaccine. It's about an hour before the vaccine super station is going to open, they're already here lined up there we're waiting to get the vaccine," Desmond said.

#SanDiego county’s third vaccination super station just opened in #SanMarcos. There’s already a long line of people waiting to be vaccinated — plus, about a dozen others hoping to get an appt. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/LnG8IliqVf — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) January 31, 2021

The county stated that there was a glitch in the state's My Turn system and overbooked appointments at the super station which caused long wait times for some.

"A glitch in the state’s My Turn system overbooked this morning’s opening. We apologize for the waits. Everyone with an appointment will be vaccinated. Appointments for tomorrow will be available later this afternoon and we are not anticipating a similar situation," said Tim McClain, a public affairs coordinator for the county.

This is the second vaccine site that opened this week. On Friday, a community vaccine site opened near Chollas View at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center, 415 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114. The site is open Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more details on county vaccination sites, click here.