First Night Of Curfew Restrictions: Locals Share Mixed Emotions

The majority of Californians are adapting to new curfew restrictions that were ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Beginning Saturday Nov. 21 through Dec. 21, those in the state’s purple tier are ordered to stay in their homes between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

People may leave their homes between those hours for essential reasons only. The order may be extended if cases do not improve.

People in North Park shared mixed emotions about the limited stay-at-home order.

Mixed emotions over the new curfew restrictions ordered by Gov. @GavinNewsom.

- Requires people stay home between 10 pm & 5 am (unless for essential errands/work)

- Order lasts until Dec. 21

- Impacts 94% of CA

“I don’t think people are going to listen, people are going to do what they’re going to do,” said Cesar Marinez from Paradise Hills.

“I mean whatever you have to do to get back to as ‘normal’ as we can be,” countered Carina Amador of Escondido.

According to Governor Newsom the order is aimed to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases while slowing hospitalizations.

Amador said she thinks the order could work. “I think so. It’s going to cause people to stay home more, they wouldn’t be as obliged to go out or obligated.”

Ari Shier, of Pacific Beach, said she’d be home by 10:00 p.m. because businesses have been ordered to comply with the curfew, but she’s not sure the order will help decrease cases.

“I don’t think it’s a drastic change that we’re implementing. I don’t think people are going to listen to it either,” said Shier.

While some people are complying, others are taking a stand against it. Russ Taylor said he started a group called “Curfew Breakers” and spearheaded rallies across the state against the curfew, including in San Diego County.

“The objective here is to show Gavin Newsom that he will not control other people and we will come out to the streets every night if we have to and we will not relent,” said Taylor.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said they will respond to calls of people defying the order and explained they’re hoping to educate first and get people to voluntarily comply.

Those not in compliance can be cited up to $1,000 or six months in jail. The San Diego Police Department said they will be conducting educational enforcement, for now.