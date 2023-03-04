First Floor of 22-Story Billion Dollar Resort Takes Shape on Chula Vista's Bayfront

The first floor of a 22-story $1.2 billion resort and convention center is taking shape on Chula Vista’s Bayfront.

Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center are expected to open in the summer of 2025. It’s also expected to deliver thousands of jobs, inject millions annually into the local economy, and spur development in the surrounding area. Three tall red cranes currently dominated the skyline in the South Bay city while the first floor takes shape.

“The foundation is down for the most part. The elevator shafts are being put up,” said Maria Kachadoorian, City Manager for the City of Chula Vista who recently toured the construction site.

A Gaylord Pacific spokesman told NBC 7 construction will generate upwards of 1,800 jobs. He added construction is on schedule and no one has been injured on the job so far.

“It’s amazing to see the work that’s happening there,” Kachadoorian said. “We have a lot of investors who have been watching us for a very long time.”

She said the Amara Bay condominium and mixed-use development has already been approved next door to Gaylord Pacific. The Port of San Diego, which partners with the City of San Diego on the Bayfront, is also expected to break ground on the 21-acre Sweetwater Park this year.

Gaylord Pacific will be the latest addition to the Gaylord Hotels family, which has locations in places like Denver, Washington, D.C., and Nashville. Conventions have already been booked for the resort when it opens in 2025.