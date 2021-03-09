Hopefuls Line Up for Extra Doses on First Day of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Rollout

Tuesday, the first day of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout, a line of people formed waiting to receive any hopeful leftover or surplus vaccines at the end of the day.

At the Balboa Municipal Gym site, City of San Diego employees and volunteers administered second dose Pfizer vaccines and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Monica Munoz, with San Diego Fire Department, told NBC7 appointments were showing up and moving through the site smoothly. She said it’s unclear how many extra dosages might be available because the storage is different and specifically, the Johnson and Johnson vaccines can be re-shelved if unopened.

Retired San Diegan, Nancy Nussbaum was one of the several dozen waiting in line hoping for extras.

"Today’s the first day. My sister-in-law invited me to come with her and then she bailed when she saw the line," said Nussbaum. “I’ve heard that there’s a lot of people that don’t want the Johnson and Johnson so I thought maybe there would be no shows, people that are skeptical or people that have signed up to go other places too."

While the storage logistics and the fact that it’s one dose make things much manageable, several factors determine how much will be surplus.

Munoz said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine vials, when opened, have to be used within two hours. But if some are left over and can be offered, the extras doses go to those in line within tier first, then those out of tier.

“It’s not just the amount of doses that we have it’s also the capacity we have to put shots in peoples arms,” said Munoz. “So it varies between brands as far as the amount of time that we have to use those doses and the storage capability.”

Nick Tolunay is waiting till the end of day too, even though he’s slightly uneasy about the vaccines’ long term side effects and the stories he's heard about the appointment process.

“They can’t actually know how many leftover vaccines there will be so it’s kind of like a hopeless to stay here. We just thought we’d come here and give it a shot,” said Tolunay.

It’s all worth taking the chance for the people who chose to wait in line Tuesday.

“If I get the shot then as things open up I’ll be able to go out and enjoy things with everybody,” said Nussbaum.