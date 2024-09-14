First case of West Nile virus in San Diego County this year found in dead crow

San Diego County public health officials are warning county residents to take precautions after a dead crow in the Clairemont area tested positive for West Nile Virus. Official say to be careful around mosquitoes, which can carry the virus.

The crow is the first bird testing positive for the disease this year, and there have been no locally contracted cases of the virus in the county, but the danger of the contagion is still present.

The largely avian disease can be transferred to humans, where it can materialize in a headache, fever, fatigue, nausea, rash or swelling -- and even serious illness or death. According to the county, in 2015, 44 San Diego County residents tested positive for West Nile virus and six died.

To avoid the mosquitoes which can carry the virus, guidelines from the county include finding and dumping out standing water, denying mosquitoes breeding grounds. Many items can hold stagnant water, such as old tires, buckets, toys, garbage cans, plant pots and wheelbarrows. Mosquito fish are available from the county for larger bodies of water.

Additionally, avoiding bites plays an important role in preventing the virus. Tips include using DEET insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and securing windows and screens in your home.

If you see a stagnant pool or other mosquito breeding grounds -- or see dead birds like hawks, jays, crows and owls -- you are encouraged the contact the county Vector Control Program by calling 858-694-2888 or emailing vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.