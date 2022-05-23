Fireworks Returning to Chula Vista After Pandemic Hiatus

The City of Chula Vista's fireworks show is returning this Fourth of July after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Chula Vista city officials announced Monday.

The Chula Vista 4th Fest event will kick off at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVEATC) located at 2800 Olympic Parkway at approximately 9 p.m. Special simultaneous music will accompany the fireworks as they light up the sky, on radio station 100.7 BIG FM.

The training center can accommodate a maximum number of 5,000 attendees and 600 vehicles. Parking at the training center is free and gates will open at 7 p.m. Additional free parking is available at New Hope Community Church, located at 2720 Olympic Parkway, adjacent to the Training Center, for approximately 300 vehicles.

Several restrictions are in place for the event. The following are not allowed on the training center's premises:

alcohol

pop-up tents

grills

umbrellas

animals; and

drones

Attendees may bring blankets, portable chairs and snacks, and several food trucks will be on site for food purchases, the city said.

Spectators can also watch the show from Mountain Hawk Park nearby, located at 1475 Lake Crest Drive. The park opens at opens at 7:30 a.m. and can host 3,000 people.

All City parks will close at 10 p.m.