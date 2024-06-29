Fireworks are still illegal in San Diego County: Cal Fire

The safest and legal way, Cornette said, to enjoy Independence Day fireworks in the county is to watch a professional show.

While the Fourth of July is typically an explosive holiday with dazzling fireworks at night, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Capt. Mike Cornette warned revelers to be cautious this year.

“This is a very crucial time for our county,” Cornette said. “We’re in heightened fire danger and any type of spark or flame in the brush can start a devastating wildland fire.”

Cornette explained that last winter’s rain and moisture brought a lot of new growth along with it, but that is now turning into more dry brush that can be big fuel for a potential fire to burn. “Within the last few weeks, we’ve seen fires on the coast, we’ve seen fires in the desert, so the whole county is prime for wildland fires this season,” he said.

That is exactly why he reminded San Diegans to avoid lighting fireworks at home.

“Consumer fireworks in San Diego County are illegal,” he said. In anticipation of the holiday, Cornette mentioned the department increased staffing among their law enforcement personnel. He said they will be on patrol to ensure people follow the rules, and avoid the next wildfire.

“That firework that’s considered safe and sane could malfunction and it could cause injury or, even worse, a wildland fire,” he said. “It’s a dangerous thing to do. It’s dangerous to play with fireworks. It can potentially start a fire, injure you or your loved ones.”

He said that some of the most common firework-related injuries that the department responds to are eye, face, hands and leg injuries. He said that in some of the most severe cases, it can cause someone to lose a limb.

Cornette emphasized that the public call 911 if they see or hear someone lighting illegal fireworks in their neighborhood. “We will prosecute and fine you, possibly, if you get caught,” he added.

The safest and legal way, Cornette said, to enjoy Independence Day fireworks in the county is to watch a professional show. For more information on firework laws and safety, click here.