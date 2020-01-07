Fires Set in Several Trash Cans Along Market Street Downtown

Investigators are looking the person responsible for setting fire to a series of trashcans Tuesday afternoon in Downtown San Diego.

Fires were lit in at least five trash cans on Market Street between 14th and 19th streets at around 2:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported, nor was any damage apart from the burnt trash in the cans, SDFD said.

SDFD is investigating.

No other information was available.

