Fires Set in Several Trash Cans Along Market Street Downtown

Investigators are looking the person responsible for setting fire to a series of trashcans Tuesday afternoon in Downtown San Diego.

Fires were lit in at least five trash cans on Market Street between 14th and 19th streets at around 2:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported, nor was any damage apart from the burnt trash in the cans, SDFD said.

SDFD is investigating.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

