Fireplace Fire Burns 3-Story Wooden Condo in Pacific Beach

Flames that spread from a fireplace damaged a three-story condo in Pacific Beach Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a report the fire in the 1700 block of Missouri Street, between Ingraham and Lamont streets at 6:50 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed firefighters on the upper floor of the wooden-paneled condo as smoke poured from a chimney across Pacific Beach.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames. It was not immediately clear how much damage the fire caused.

No injuries were reported.