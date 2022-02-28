Pacific Beach

Fireplace Fire Burns 3-Story Wooden Condo in Pacific Beach

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

 Flames that spread from a fireplace damaged a three-story condo in Pacific Beach Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a report the fire in the 1700 block of Missouri Street, between Ingraham and Lamont streets at 6:50 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed firefighters on the upper floor of the wooden-paneled condo as smoke poured from a chimney across Pacific Beach.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames. It was not immediately clear how much damage the fire caused.

No injuries were reported.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Pacific BeachCondo Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us