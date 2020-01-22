Australia

Firefighting Tanker Once Based in Ramona Crashes in Australia Killing 3 Americans On Board

A firefighting water tanker plane once based in Ramona crashed in Australia Thursday with three American firefighters on board.

Firefighters lost contact with the C-130 Hercules, nicknamed "Zeus," in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales.

Zeus was in San Diego County in August training Ramona-based pilots who normally fly Cal Fire's workhorse S-2 tankers. NBC 7 profiled the tanker and even took inside.

Coulson Aviation in Oregon said the plane was lost after it left Richmond in New South Wales with retardant for a firebombing mission. It said the accident was "extensive" but had few other details.

All three aboard were U.S. residents, according to Australian Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

Other large tankers in the area were grounded after the crash.

