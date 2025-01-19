Firefighters respond to vehicle rescue near Balboa Park

Crews were working a vehicle rescue at a residential intersection in San Diego Sunday.
Units were dispatched at around 12:40 p.m. Sunday to Fourth Avenue and Nutmeg Street in the neighborhood of Park Laurel, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Authorities said 30 personnel were assigned to the rescue, including four engines, two medics and one truck.
No further details were immediately reported.
